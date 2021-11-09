CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
McNeil scores 17 to carry Radford past Emory & Henry 84-72

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 11:16 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Camron McNeil had 17 points off the bench to lift Radford to an 84-72 win over Emory & Henry on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Rashun Williams had 13 points for Radford. Dravon Mangum added 13 points and Josiah Jeffers had 11 points.

Kevin Rodriguez had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Wasps. Patrick Antonelli added 14 points and Malcolm Morgan had 11 points.

