McNeese St. visits TCU

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

McNeese State (0-1) vs. TCU (0-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts McNeese State in an early season matchup. McNeese State came up short in an 86-62 game at SMU on Tuesday. TCU went 12-14 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.7 points per game last season. The Horned Frogs offense scored 73.9 points per contest on their way to a 7-2 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. McNeese State went 0-2 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

