BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » McNeese St. tops St.…

McNeese St. tops St. Francis (N.Y.) 71-59

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 3:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brendan Medley-Bacon had a career-high 21 points as McNeese State topped St. Francis (N.Y.) 71-59 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.

Kellon Taylor had 15 points for McNeese State (3-3). Myles Lewis added 14 points and 10 rebounds. TJ Moss had 10 points.

Michael Cubbage had 19 points and six rebounds for the Terriers (0-5). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Larry Moreno had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up