McNeese St. plays Seattle

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 6:31 AM

McNeese State (3-4) vs. Seattle (6-1)

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle squares off against McNeese State in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Seattle won at home against St. Thomas (MN) 81-64, while McNeese State fell 83-75 to Samford.

STEPPING UP: Brendan Medley-Bacon and Myles Lewis have led the Cowboys. Medley-Bacon is averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while Lewis is putting up 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by Darrion Trammell and Cameron Tyson, who have combined to score 28.3 points per outing.DOMINANT DARRION: Trammell has connected on 41.4 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: McNeese State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 56.3 points and allowing 82.7 points during those contests. Seattle has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 59.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cowboys. Seattle has an assist on 48 of 91 field goals (52.7 percent) across its past three outings while McNeese State has assists on 47 of 92 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 78.9 possessions per game.

