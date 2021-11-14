McNeese St. goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. McNeese State (0-2) Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese…

Champion Christian College vs. McNeese State (0-2)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Tigers of Champion Christian College. McNeese State lost 77-61 to TCU in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: TJ Moss has averaged 12.5 points and two steals for the Cowboys, while Brendan Medley-Bacon has recorded 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BRAYLON: Braylon Hawkins has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 40 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST YEAR: These teams matched up on two occasions during the 2020-21 season, with McNeese State sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 0-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Cowboys offense scored 60 points per matchup in those two contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.