McGusty, Miami visit Penn State

Miami (4-3) vs. Penn State (4-2)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Kameron McGusty and Miami will take on Sam Sessoms and Penn State. McGusty has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games. Sessoms is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: McGusty has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Nittany Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hurricanes. Penn State has 44 assists on 73 field goals (60.3 percent) across its past three outings while Miami has assists on 22 of 72 field goals (30.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has attempted the second-most free throws among all ACC teams. The Hurricanes have averaged 24 free throws per game.

