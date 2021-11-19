CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
McEwen scores 30 to carry Weber St. past Ball St. 85-74

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 9:28 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Koby McEwen had 30 points as Weber State got past Ball State 85-74 on Friday night.

Dillon Jones had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Weber State (4-0). Jamison Overton added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Luke Bumbalough had 14 points for the Cardinals (1-3). Payton Sparks added 13 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points.

