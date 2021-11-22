THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
McCoy lifts Boston University past Sam Houston State 72-59

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:19 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Javante McCoy posted 14 points as Boston University topped Sam Houston State 72-59 on Monday.

McCoy hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jonas Harper had 12 points for Boston University (4-2). Fletcher Tynen added 11 points, and Sukhmail Mathon had 11 rebounds.

Savion Flagg had 15 points for the Bearkats (2-3). Tristan Ikpe added 10 points.

