McCoy lifts Boston University past Sam Houston State 72-59

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Javante McCoy posted 14 points as Boston University topped Sam Houston State 72-59 on Monday.

McCoy hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jonas Harper had 12 points for Boston University (4-2). Fletcher Tynen added 11 points, and Sukhmail Mathon had 11 rebounds.

Savion Flagg had 15 points for the Bearkats (2-3). Tristan Ikpe added 10 points.

