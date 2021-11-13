CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
McCadden lifts Georgia Southern past South Florida 53-41

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 8:23 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elijah McCadden had 13 points as Georgia Southern topped South Florida 53-41 on Saturday.

Cam Bryant had 11 points for Georgia Southern (2-0). Andrei Savrasov added 10 points. Kamari Brown had seven rebounds.

DJ Patrick had 18 points for the Bulls (1-1). Russel Tchewa added nine rebounds.

