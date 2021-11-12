CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Mathon lifts Boston University…

Mathon lifts Boston University over Gordon College 85-61

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Boston University to an 85-61 win over Gordon College on Friday.

Javante McCoy had 19 points with four 3-pointers for Boston University (1-1). Walter Whyte added 13 points.

Michael Makiej had 14 points for the Division III Fighting Scots. Garrett Sattazahn added 11 points. Parker Omslaer had four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up