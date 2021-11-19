CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Masic scores 13 to…

Masic scores 13 to lift Maine over Maine-Fort Kent 75-43

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Vukasin Masic had 13 points as Maine romped past NAIA-member Maine-Fort Kent 75-43 on Friday night.

Ata Turgut had seven assists for Maine (2-2) and Byron Ireland grabbed six rebounds.

Kristians Feierbergs, who led the Black Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with nine points per game, finished 1 for 5.

Aiden Grady had 11 points for the Bengals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up