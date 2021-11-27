HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Martinez lifts New Hampshire past Holy Cross 70-55

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 9:23 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had 20 points and New Hampshire beat Holy Cross 70-55 on Saturday.

Nick Johnson scored 14 points with eight rebounds for New Hampshire (3-2), Marco Foster added 11 and Nick Guadarrama 10.

DaJion Humphrey scored 13 points for the Crusaders (2-5), Kyrell Luc scored 11 with six rebounds and R.J. Johnson scored 10 points.

