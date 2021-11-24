THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Martindale carries Holy Cross past Mount Saint Vincent 95-52

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 4:40 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Judson Martindale had 21 points as Holy Cross easily defeated Mount Saint Vincent 95-52 on Wednesday.

Gerrale Gates had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Holy Cross (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Bo Montgomery added 14 points. Caleb Kenney had 11 points and nine rebounds. Louth-M Coulibaly had seven points, seven rebounds, and five blocks.

Kyrell Luc, the Crusaders’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Kalos Evans had 10 points for the Dolphins.

