Martin scores 17 to lift Florida Atlantic past Warner 78-56

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 7:55 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin had 17 points as Florida Atlantic easily beat Warner 78-56 on Saturday.

Brandon Weatherspoon had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (1-1). Bitumba Baruti added 11 points.

Darryl Mercer had 17 points for the Royals. Johnathan Joseph added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

