College Basketball

Martin Jr scores 20 as Montana tops Southern Miss 74-62

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 11:57 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Lonnell Martin Jr. had 20 points as Montana beat Southern Miss 74-62 on Friday night.

Robby Beasley III had 17 points for Montana (4-2), which won its fourth straight at home. Josh Bannan added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker had eight assists.

Tyler Stevenson had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-3). Isaih Moore added 17 points. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points and eight rebounds.

