Marshall hosts La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) vs. Marshall (3-1)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette plays Marshall in an early season matchup. Louisiana-Lafayette came up short in a 76-44 game at Indiana in its last outing. Marshall is coming off an 80-66 home win over Jackson State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey, Andrew Taylor and Darius George have collectively scored 56 percent of all Thundering Herd points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kinsey has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. Kinsey has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Marshall’s Taylor has attempted 27 3-pointers and connected on 18.5 percent of them, and is 3 for 20 over the last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Herd have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Ragin’ Cajuns. Marshall has 45 assists on 84 field goals (53.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Louisiana-Lafayette has assists on 31 of 62 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked second in the CUSA with an average of 75.7 possessions per game.

