Marshall goes up against Milligan

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Milligan vs. Marshall (1-0)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd are set to battle the Buffaloes of NAIA member Milligan. Marshall is coming off a 96-88 win at home over Wright State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall went 6-1 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Thundering Herd scored 82.1 points per matchup in those seven contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

