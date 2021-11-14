Marshall goes up against Milligan

Milligan vs. Marshall (1-0) Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd are…

Milligan vs. Marshall (1-0)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd are set to battle the Buffaloes of NAIA member Milligan. Marshall is coming off a 96-88 win at home over Wright State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall went 6-1 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Thundering Herd scored 82.1 points per matchup in those seven contests.

___

___

