Marquette squares off against New Hampshire

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

New Hampshire (1-0) vs. Marquette (1-0)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire and Marquette both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.1 points per game last year. The Golden Eagles offense scored 75.4 points per contest en route to a 5-2 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. New Hampshire went 0-2 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

