Marquette gets 2021-22 campaign underway against SIUE

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-0) vs. Marquette (0-0)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 9-17 last year, while Marquette ended up 13-14.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.1 points per game last year. The Golden Eagles offense scored 75.4 points per matchup on their way to a 5-2 record against non-Big East competition. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-4 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

