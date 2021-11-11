Marist takes on Columbia

Marist (0-1) vs. Columbia (0-1) Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist and Columbia…

Marist (0-1) vs. Columbia (0-1)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist and Columbia look to bounce back from losses.

DID YOU KNOW: Marist went 2-0 against non-conference programs last season. In those two games, the Red Foxes gave up 62.5 points per game while scoring 66 per outing.

