Marist hosts VMI

VMI (2-1) vs. Marist (1-2)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces Marist in an early season matchup. VMI easily beat Keystone by 62 at home on Tuesday, while Marist is coming off of an 80-61 loss at Princeton on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marist’s Raheim Sullivan has averaged 15 points while Ricardo Wright has put up 13.7 points. For the Keydets, Jake Stephens has averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while Kamdyn Curfman has put up 16 points.JUMPING FOR JAKE: Stephens has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout VMI defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 32.5 percent, the 11th-best mark in the country. Marist has allowed opponents to shoot 48.2 percent from the field through three games (ranked 290th).

