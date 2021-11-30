Maric, Little Rock visit CSU

Arkansas-Little Rock (4-3) vs. Colorado State (7-0) Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Arkansas-Little Rock (4-3) vs. Colorado State (7-0)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Nikola Maric and Arkansas-Little Rock will go up against David Roddy and Colorado State. The senior Maric is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Roddy, a junior, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.4 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The rugged Roddy is averaging 22.4 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is also a key facilitator, accounting for 15.3 points and 6.7 assists per game. The Trojans are led by Maric, who is averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Colorado State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 94 points while giving up 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Trojans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Colorado State has an assist on 52 of 88 field goals (59.1 percent) across its past three outings while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 38 of 62 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State is ranked first among MWC teams with an average of 86.9 points per game.

