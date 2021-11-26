Manning Jr. carries South Alabama past Hawaii 72-69

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. had a career-high 25 points as South Alabama narrowly defeated Hawaii 72-69 in…

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. had a career-high 25 points as South Alabama narrowly defeated Hawaii 72-69 in the Las Vegas Classic on Friday.

Diante Smith had 15 points for South Alabama (5-2), which earned its fourth straight win. Jay Jay Chandler, who made two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to seal the win, added 10 points.

Junior Madut had 18 points for the Rainbow Warriors (3-2). Mate Colina added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Amoro Lado had 12 points.

