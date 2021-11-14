Manhattan squares up against ODU

Manhattan (2-0) vs. Old Dominion (1-1) Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Old Dominion…

Manhattan (2-0) vs. Old Dominion (1-1)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Old Dominion in an early season matchup. Manhattan beat Fordham by six at home on Friday, while Old Dominion fell to James Madison on the road on Saturday, 58-53.

TEAM LEADERS: The Jaspers are led by seniors Elijah Buchanan and Warren Williams. Buchanan has averaged 13 points, five rebounds and 4.5 steals while Williams has recorded 13 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Monarchs have been anchored by C.J. Keyser and Kalu Ezikpe, who are averaging 18.5 and 16 points, respectively.CLUTCH C.J.: Keyser has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: Manhattan has held opposing teams to 51 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

