Home » College Basketball » Manhattan begins season against Manhattanville

Manhattan begins season against Manhattanville

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Manhattanville vs. Manhattan (0-0)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Manhattan Jaspers will be taking on the Valiants of Division III Manhattanville. Manhattan went 7-13 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Manhattan went 1-0 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Jaspers offense put up 65 points per matchup across those one contests.

