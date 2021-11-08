Manhattan begins season against Manhattanville

Manhattanville vs. Manhattan (0-0) Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Manhattan Jaspers will be…

Manhattanville vs. Manhattan (0-0)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Manhattan Jaspers will be taking on the Valiants of Division III Manhattanville. Manhattan went 7-13 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Manhattan went 1-0 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Jaspers offense put up 65 points per matchup across those one contests.

___

___

