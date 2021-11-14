CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Maine pays visit to Colorado

Maine pays visit to Colorado

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maine (1-1) vs. Colorado (2-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Colorado both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Colorado earned an 87-76 win over New Mexico on Saturday, while Maine won easily 71-52 over Maine-Farmington on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Colorado’s Keeshawn Barthelemy has averaged 19.5 points and four assists while Jabari Walker has put up 15.5 points, nine rebounds and two steals. For the Black Bears, Stephane Ingo has averaged 8.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks while LeChaun DuHart has put up eight points and four rebounds.BRILLIANT BARTHELEMY: Barthelemy has connected on 85.7 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Buffaloes have averaged 35 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up