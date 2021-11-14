Maine pays visit to Colorado

Maine (1-1) vs. Colorado (2-0) CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Colorado both…

Maine (1-1) vs. Colorado (2-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Colorado both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Colorado earned an 87-76 win over New Mexico on Saturday, while Maine won easily 71-52 over Maine-Farmington on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Colorado’s Keeshawn Barthelemy has averaged 19.5 points and four assists while Jabari Walker has put up 15.5 points, nine rebounds and two steals. For the Black Bears, Stephane Ingo has averaged 8.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks while LeChaun DuHart has put up eight points and four rebounds.BRILLIANT BARTHELEMY: Barthelemy has connected on 85.7 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Buffaloes have averaged 35 free throws per game.

