CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Maine goes for first…

Maine goes for first win vs Maine-Farmington

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maine-Farmington vs. Maine (0-1)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maine Black Bears are set to battle the Beavers of NAIA member Maine-Farmington. Maine lost 82-47 at Virginia Tech in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Maine went 0-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Black Bears offense scored 62 points per contest across those one games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up