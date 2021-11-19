CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Mack’s double-double leads Wofford over Hampton 77-60

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 10:46 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds and Wofford rolled to a 77-60 victory over Hampton in nonconference play Friday night.

Max Klesmit had 16 points for the Terriers (3-1), while Messiah Jones and Ryan Larson scored 13 and 10, respectively.

Russell Dean and Mario Haskett Jr. led the Pirates (2-2) with 15 points apiece. Dean added eight rebounds. DeAngelo Epps scored 11.

Najee Garvin, the Pirates’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 17 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

