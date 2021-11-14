LSU plays host to Liberty

Liberty (1-0) vs. LSU (2-0) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and…

Liberty (1-0) vs. LSU (2-0)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and LSU both look to put winning streaks together .

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: LSU’s Brandon Murray, Alex Fudge and Efton Reid have combined to account for 31 percent of all Tigers scoring this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius McGhee has connected on 71.4 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Liberty went 5-4 against schools outside its conference, while LSU went 6-3 in such games.

