LSU plays host to Liberty

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Liberty (1-0) vs. LSU (2-0)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and LSU both look to put winning streaks together .

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: LSU’s Brandon Murray, Alex Fudge and Efton Reid have combined to account for 31 percent of all Tigers scoring this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius McGhee has connected on 71.4 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Liberty went 5-4 against schools outside its conference, while LSU went 6-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

