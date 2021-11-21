LSU plays host to Belmont

Belmont (3-1) vs. LSU (4-0) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and…

Belmont (3-1) vs. LSU (4-0)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and LSU both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a blowout victory in their last game. LSU earned an 85-46 win at home over McNeese State on Thursday, while Belmont won easily 97-78 at Kennesaw State on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Belmont’s Nick Muszynski, Grayson Murphy and Luke Smith have combined to account for 44 percent of all Bruins scoring this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Days has connected on 58.6 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: LSU has scored 86 points per game and allowed 50.5 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bruins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. LSU has 45 assists on 88 field goals (51.1 percent) over its previous three games while Belmont has assists on 56 of 104 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TIGERS: LSU has held opposing teams to 50.5 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

