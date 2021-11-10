LSU basketball signs highly rated recruit Julian Phillips

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has signed highly rated recruit Julian Phillips, a three-time all-state high school forward from…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has signed highly rated recruit Julian Phillips, a three-time all-state high school forward from South Carolina, Tigers coach Will Wade announced on Wednesday.

“Julian is an ultra-talented player. He has a great feel for the game and is very cerebral on the court,” Wade said. “He can play multiple positions because he shoots it well, is a great mover and is overall a very productive player.”

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Phillips moved this year to Branson, Missouri, to play for Link Year Academy. He averaged more than 20 points last season for Blythewood High School in South Carolina.

He is rated a top-five player nationally at his position by multiple recruiting analysts, including at 247sports and ESPN.

