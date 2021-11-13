CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Loyola Marymount defeats Arizona Christian 74-67

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 10:28 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Quintana had a career-high 26 points as Loyola Marymount topped Arizona Christian 74-67 on Saturday.

Quintana made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Eli Scott had 18 points for Loyola Marymount (1-1). He also had eight turnovers but only three assists. Keli Leaupepe added 10 points.

Bryce Davis had 20 points for the Firestorm. Patrick Fisher added 10 points.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

