Loyola-Chicago looks to extend streak vs UIC

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

Illinois-Chicago (2-1) vs. Loyola of Chicago (3-0)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Illinois-Chicago. In its last eight wins against the Flames, Loyola of Chicago has won by an average of 11 points. Illinois-Chicago’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2013, a 61-59 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: This game represents an Illinois homecoming for Illinois-Chicago senior Damaria Franklin, who is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the Flames. Franklin has been complemented by Kevin Johnson, who is recording 12 points and eight assists per game. The Ramblers have been anchored by seniors Aher Uguak and Lucas Williamson, who have combined to score 25 points per contest.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Johnson has had his hand in 45 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Loyola of Chicago has scored 94.7 points per game and allowed 59.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago is ranked 10th among all Division I teams with an average of 94.7 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

