Loyola-Chicago hosts Chicago State

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Chicago State (2-0) vs. Loyola of Chicago (2-0)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and Loyola of Chicago both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Loyola of Chicago earned an 89-77 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, while Chicago State won 67-56 over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Aher Uguak, Braden Norris, Chris Knight, Lucas Williamson and Tate Hall have combined to account for 63 percent of all Ramblers points this season.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Betson has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago as a collective unit has made 14 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

