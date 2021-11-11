CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Loyola-Chicago goes up against FGCU

Loyola-Chicago goes up against FGCU

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida Gulf Coast (1-0) vs. Loyola of Chicago (1-0)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast and Loyola of Chicago both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Florida Gulf Coast went 3-2 against schools outside its conference, while Loyola of Chicago went 5-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up