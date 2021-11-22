THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Loyola battles Elizabethtown

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Elizabethtown vs. Loyola (Md.) (1-4)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds will be taking on the Blue Jays of Division III Elizabethtown. Loyola (Md.) lost 71-49 at Coppin State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Cam Spencer has averaged 19.6 points and 4.6 rebounds this year for Loyola (Md.). Jaylin Andrews is also a primary contributor, with 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cam Spencer has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

