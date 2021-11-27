Louisville tops Maryland to win Bahamas Championship

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Malik Williams had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, Jarrod West scored seven of his…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Malik Williams had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, Jarrod West scored seven of his nine points in the final five minutes and Louisville beat Maryland 63-55 on Saturday to win the Bahamas Championship.

West gave Louisville the lead for good at 52-49 with a long 3-pointer. He added a layup in the lane and found Williams with a nice pass to make it 58-53, and the Cardinals led by two possessions the rest of the way.

Noah Locke added 12 points, reaching 1,000 career points, and Jae’Lyn Withers grabbed 11 rebounds for Louisville (5-1). Williams has grabbed at least nine rebounds in five of the first six games.

Louisville moved its record to 6-2 against the Terps and snapped a two-game skid against Maryland.

Donta Scott led Maryland (5-2) with 14 points. Fatts Russell added 11 points.

The Terps held Louisville without a field goal over a six-minute stretch in the first half, going on a 12-1 run, before building a 32-27 lead at halftime. The Terps used a 13-0 run midway through the second half to take a 47-42 lead, but Louisville rallied with a 16-6 surge.

Both teams play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday with the Terps hosting Virginia Tech and Louisville playing at Michigan State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.