Louisiana Tech holds off Jackson State 70-68

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:08 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 16 points — two on a layup with 24 seconds left — and Cobe Willaims sank 1 of 2 free throws with 5 remaining as Louisiana Tech held off Jackson State 70-68 in nonconference play on Friday night.

Jayveous McKinnis made a layup with 6 seconds left to pull Jackson State within a point, but following Williams’ free throw, Kenneth Lofton Jr. came up with a steal to seal the win

Lofton had 13 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana Tech (1-1). Amorie Archibald added 11 points.

McKinnis finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (0-2). Ken Evans Jr. added 19 points, while Chance Moore scored 12.

