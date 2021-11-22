THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Louisiana-Monroe tops Northwestern State 96-66

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:17 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili, Trey Boston and Koreem Ozier scored 15 points apiece as Louisiana-Monroe easily defeated Northwestern State 96-66 on Monday.

Andre Jones had 13 points for ULM (2-2). Elijah Gonzales tied a career high with 10 assists.

Cedric Garrett had 13 points for the Demons (1-5). Kendal Coleman added 10 points.

