Longwood goes for first win vs Virginia-Lynchburg

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Virginia-Lynchburg vs. Longwood (0-1)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Longwood Lancers will be taking on the Dragons of Virginia-Lynchburg. Longwood lost 106-73 on the road against Iowa in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood went 1-5 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Lancers put up 70.2 points per contest across those six contests.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

