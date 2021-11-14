CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Longwood beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 93-47

Longwood beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 93-47

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 5:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Zac Watson and Leslie Nkereuwem scored 14 points apiece as Longwood routed Mid-Atlantic Christian 93-47 on Sunday.

Nate Lliteras added 12 points for the Lancers, while Jesper Granlund and DA Houston each had 11.

Kevin Fletcher had 20 points for the Mustangs of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Tim Aydlett added 8 points. Mid-Atlantic Christian is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Obituary: Alan Paller

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up