Lohner, Barcello lift BYU past Central Methodist 97-61

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 1:10 AM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Caleb Lohner had 19 points to lead six BYU players in double figures as the Cougars easily defeated Central Methodist 97-61 on Saturday night.

Alex Barcello added 16 points for the Cougars. Gavin Baxter chipped in 13, Gideon George scored 11 and Trevin Knell had 10.

Lohner made 8 of 10 shots. He added seven rebounds. George also had seven rebounds.

Te’Jon Lucas, the Cougars’ second-leading scorer entering the contest at 10.0 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

Jonathan Brown had 24 points for the Eagles. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Isaiah May added 10 points. Tim Cameron had 10 points.

