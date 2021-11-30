Lofton Jr., La. Tech host Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (4-2) Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Texas Southern (0-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (4-2)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as John Walker III and Texas Southern will battle Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Louisiana Tech. The senior Walker is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games. Lofton, a freshman, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The rugged Lofton is averaging a double-double with 18.2 points and 11.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Lofton is Keaston Willis, who is producing 13.3 points and four rebounds per game. The Tigers are led by Walker, who is averaging 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Walker has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Texas Southern has scored 61.2 points per game and allowed 71.5 over its six-game road losing streak. Louisiana Tech has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 67.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Louisiana Tech has an assist on 50 of 88 field goals (56.8 percent) over its past three contests while Texas Southern has assists on 24 of 63 field goals (38.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech attempts more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Bulldogs have averaged 22.5 free throws per game this season.

