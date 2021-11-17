CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Llewellyn scores 17 to…

Llewellyn scores 17 to lead Princeton over Marist 80-61

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 11:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jaelin Llewellyn had 17 points as Princeton topped Marist 80-61 on Wednesday night.

Ethan Wright had 15 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (3-1). Ryan Langborg added 14 points. Keeshawn Kellman had 11 points.

Jao Ituka had 13 points for the Red Foxes (1-2). Ricardo Wright added 12 points. Samkelo Cele had 10 points.

The Tigers made 13 of 28 3-pointers and shot 54% overall while holding Marist to 36% shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up