Lipscomb plays Tenn. Tech

Lipscomb (4-1) vs. Tennessee Tech (1-3) Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb pays visit…

Lipscomb (4-1) vs. Tennessee Tech (1-3)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb pays visit to Tennessee Tech in an early season matchup. Lipscomb won easily 78-59 at Dayton on Wednesday, while Tennessee Tech is coming off of a 61-55 loss in Chattanooga to UNC-Asheville on Thursday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Jacob Ognacevic, Will Pruitt and Tommy Murr have combined to score 40 percent of all Bisons points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ahsan Asadullah has had his hand in 43 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bisons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech has 53 assists on 94 field goals (56.4 percent) across its past three outings while Lipscomb has assists on 53 of 81 field goals (65.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee Tech has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.9 percent this year. That rate is ranked 14th in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Lipscomb stands at just 19.3 percent (ranked 305th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.