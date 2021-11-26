BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Lipscomb goes up against…

Lipscomb goes up against Kentucky Christian

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kentucky Christian vs. Lipscomb (4-2)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set to battle the Knights of NAIA member Kentucky Christian. Lipscomb lost 88-77 to Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 17 points and 9.8 rebounds this year for Lipscomb. Jacob Ognacevic has paired with Asadullah with 16.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. Asadullah has accounted for 35 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 2-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Bisons put up 67.9 points per contest in those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up