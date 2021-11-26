Lipscomb goes up against Kentucky Christian

Kentucky Christian vs. Lipscomb (4-2) Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set…

Kentucky Christian vs. Lipscomb (4-2)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set to battle the Knights of NAIA member Kentucky Christian. Lipscomb lost 88-77 to Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 17 points and 9.8 rebounds this year for Lipscomb. Jacob Ognacevic has paired with Asadullah with 16.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. Asadullah has accounted for 35 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 2-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Bisons put up 67.9 points per contest in those seven games.

