Liddell leads Alabama St. over NC Central 80-74 in OT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gerald Liddell had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Alabama State defeated North Carolina Central 80-74 in overtime on Saturday night.

Jordan O’Neal had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Alabama State (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Juan Reyna added 14 points. Isaiah Range had 11 points.

Randy Miller Jr. had 23 points for the Eagles (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season.

