Lewis, Williams lead E. Kentucky over E. Illinois 82-43

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 10:09 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Curt Lewis had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky routed Eastern Illinois 82-43 on Monday night.

Jannson Williams added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for Eastern Kentucky (5-1). Michael Moreno chipped in 15 points and Russhard Cruickshank had 10. Moreno posted seven rebounds and six steals.

Sammy Friday IV had seven rebounds for the Panthers (1-4). Henry Abraham added six rebounds.

