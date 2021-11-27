HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Lewis sends Marquette past Northern Illinois 80-66

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 11:03 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis had 15 points as Marquette topped Northern Illinois 80-66 on Saturday night.

Tyler Kolek had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (6-1), who won their fourth straight at home. Stevie Mitchell added 11 points.

Keshawn Williams had 17 points for the Huskies (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Zool Kueth added 14 points. Kaleb Thornton had 12 points and seven assists.

