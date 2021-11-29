Lewis, Marquette host Jackson St.

Jackson State (1-5) vs. Marquette (6-1) Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on…

Jackson State (1-5) vs. Marquette (6-1)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jayveous McKinnis and Jackson State will go up against Justin Lewis and Marquette. The senior McKinnis has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.4 over his last five games. Lewis, a sophomore, is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marquette’s Lewis has averaged 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while Darryl Morsell has put up 16.3 points. For the Tigers, McKinnis has averaged 12.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Gabe Watson has put up 10.2 points.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Lewis has connected on 34.4 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Marquette has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.5 points while giving up 69.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Marquette has an assist on 51 of 74 field goals (68.9 percent) across its past three outings while Jackson State has assists on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette attempts more free throws per game than any other Big East team. The Golden Eagles have averaged 24.9 foul shots per game this season.

